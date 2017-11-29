More Videos

  Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior

    Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.

Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night.
Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

National

Trump lashes out at NBC after Matt Lauer’s firing

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 29, 2017 09:41 AM

President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at NBC, calling for investigations into several of the network’s other stars, following the firing of “Today” host Matt Lauer on sexual harassment allegations.

“Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News,” Trump tweeted.

Trump then mentioned the NBC News chairman, adding: “Check out Andy Lack’s past!” It was not immediately clear what he meant.

Trump followed that with another tweet that read, “So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the ‘unsolved mystery’ that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!”

Those references also were unclear, although office worker Lori Klausutis, 28, was found dead in 2001 in a Florida district office of Scarborough, then a Republican congressman.

NBC announced Wednesday that it had terminated Lauer for inappropriate behavior in the workplace. Lauer’s co-host Savannah Guthrie made the announcement at the top of Wednesday’s “Today” show.

Trump himself faced accusations of sexual harassment from multiple women during the 2016 presidential campaign. On a 2005 recording with former “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush, Trump boasts that “when you’re a star” women let men “do anything,” including “grab them by the p----.”

Bush was fired by NBC when the tape emerged in October 2016 and Trump apologized for his comments on the recording, but has started to suggest it might be fake, according to The New York Times.

The contrast did not go unnoticed on Twitter.

