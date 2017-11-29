Trump lashes out at NBC after Matt Lauer’s firing

More Videos 0:46 Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Pause 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 0:31 Palmetto Harmony commercial 1:10 Family member speaks at bond hearing on double murder charges 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 8:39 Prep Talk: Sizing up area teams' chances in first round of football playoffs (Part 2) 1:45 CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson 0:47 Get ready for the Fall season with Thompson Farm's very own corn maze 1:01 Golf Is Great winning video Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Matt Lauer fired over inappropriate sexual behavior Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Longtime Today show host Matt Lauer was fired for "inappropriate sexual behavior, NBC News chairman Andy Lack said in a statement. Lauer's co-anchor Savannah Guthrie read the statement on Wednesday, which says NBC received a complaint on Monday night. Meta Viers McClatchy

