California lawmaker resigns following misconduct allegations

November 27, 2017 12:55 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra is resigning immediately following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Los Angeles Democrat had previously said he wouldn't seek re-election and would leave office at the end of the next legislative session. He said Monday that he's decided to leave immediately following reflection over the Thanksgiving weekend and conversations with family, friends and supporters.

Legislative staffer Elise Flynn Gyore says Bocanegra put his hands inside her blouse at an after-work event at a Sacramento nightclub in 2009. Both were legislative staff members at the time.

Several other women told the Los Angeles Times that he groped or kissed them without consent.

Bocanegra's resignation comes as the Senate Rules Committee was scheduled to meet to strip Sen. Tony Mendoza of his committee chairmanship amid a misconduct probe.

