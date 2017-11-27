National

Nurse removed from hospital after saying white boys 'should be sacrificed to the wolves'

By Lindsey Bever,

The Washington Post

An Indiana hospital system says a nurse is no longer an employee after she was tied to a message on Twitter claiming white women are raising sons "with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star."

Officials at Indiana University Health said over the weekend they were investigating "several troubling posts on social media" that appeared to be made by a recently hired employee identified in news reports as Taiyesha Baker. IU Health spokesman Jason Fechner confirmed Monday that the employee no longer works there but would not say whether she was fired, citing company policies.

The controversial tweet, which the Indianapolis Star reported was posted on an account named "Night Nurse," said: "Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son. Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, racist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves ...."

The account has since been deleted and re-created by another user, according to the newspaper.

Indiana University Health said in a statement late last week that it was investigating the incident and would take "appropriate action."

"IU Health is aware of several troubling posts on social media which appear to be from a recently hired IU Health employee," the hospital said Saturday in a statement. "Our HR department continues to investigate the situation and the authenticity of the posts. During the investigation, that employee (who does not work at Riley Hospital for Children) will have no access to patient care."

Hospital officials did not say where Baker worked or what she did.

By Sunday afternoon, the hospital said, "A recently hired IU Health employee tied to troubling posts on social media this weekend is no longer an employee of IU Health."

Baker could not immediately be reached Monday for comment. State records show that she was licensed as a registered nurse Oct. 30 and that her license expires in 2019.

