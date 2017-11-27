Supreme Court axes suit over Mississippi Confederate emblem

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 1:42 Pine Lakes Country Club returning to its old-world style, roots 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 0:51 Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival 1:01 Golf Is Great winning video 1:08 Josh Kendall: South Carolina's bowl outlook 1:45 CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson 1:07 Decorated boats light up waterway for the 33rd Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta 1:18 How Carolina Forest could become a city 1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Black woman defends confederate flag purse Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Shavon Morris of Gulfport said other blacks give her a hard time for her purse with a Confederate battle flag on it, but she says they don’t know their history. To Morris, the flag represents personal freedom, and the flag itself didn’t do anything to hurt anybody. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com