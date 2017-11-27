More Videos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Pause
Decorated boats light up waterway for the 33rd Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta 1:07

Decorated boats light up waterway for the 33rd Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta

Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival 0:51

Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson 1:45

CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes reacts to election results 6:39

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes reacts to election results

Golf Is Great winning video 1:01

Golf Is Great winning video

Here's where some of the area's roads got their names 1:50

Here's where some of the area's roads got their names

  • Prince Harry reveals when he knew Meghan Markle was 'the one'

    Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced.

Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced. UK Pool via AP
Prince Harry and his future wife Meghan Markle made a brief appearance before photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace hours after their engagement was announced. UK Pool via AP

National

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

November 27, 2017 08:06 AM

UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHICH BRITISH ROYAL IS ENGAGED

Prince Harry, fifth in line for the British throne, will marry American actress Meghan Markle in the spring.

2. TRUMP'S MAR-A-LAGO STAY A WELCOME BREAK FROM DC CHALLENGES

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The president draws a wiggly line between work, play and business at the private club he calls his "winter White House."

3. FBI LEAVES U.S. TARGETS OF RUSSIAN HACKERS IN THE DARK

The Associated Press has found that the FBI failed to tell scores of U.S. officials about attempts to hack into their personal Gmail accounts.

4. WHO IS VISITING CATHOLICS IN ASIA

Pope Francis is visiting Myanmar and Bangladesh to encourage their tiny Catholic communities and reach out to some of Asia's most peripheral and poor.

5. WHY 22 VILLAGES MUST EVACUATE IN INDONESIA

Indonesian authorities order a mass evacuation of people from an expanded danger zone around an erupting volcano on Bali.

6. MEN CLEARED OF TERROR TIES IN HIGH-PROFILE BORDER CASE

Documents obtained by The Associated Press reveal the six Middle Eastern men were fleeing violence and persecution in their homelands and were cleared of any terrorism ties.

7. REPLACING LYMPH NODES TO EASE PAINFUL LEGACY OF CANCER CARE

Some doctors are using lymph node replacement to ease lymphedema, a debilitating condition that gets little attention and has no cure.

8. CONGRESSMAN GIVES UP HOUSE JUDICIARY POST

Michigan Rep. John Conyers acknowledges that a congressional probe into allegations of sexual harassment made against him had become an unwelcome distraction.

9. HOW PAKISTAN PROTEST WAS AFFECTED BY MINISTER

Pakistani Islamists announce they are disbanding their sit-in near Islamabad after the country's law minister resigned.

10. WHO IS CROWNED MISS UNIVERSE

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who represents South Africa, wins the Miss Universe crown.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged 0:47

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Pause
Decorated boats light up waterway for the 33rd Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta 1:07

Decorated boats light up waterway for the 33rd Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta

Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival 0:51

Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson 1:45

CCU thoughts on new starting QB Anderson

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes reacts to election results 6:39

Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes reacts to election results

Golf Is Great winning video 1:01

Golf Is Great winning video

Here's where some of the area's roads got their names 1:50

Here's where some of the area's roads got their names

  • Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

    Comedian Kathy Griffin apologizes in a Twitter video for her photo of her holding a bloody held resembling Donald Trump.

Kathy Griffin: 'I beg for your forgiveness' for anti-Trump photo

View More Video