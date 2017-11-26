1,000 job openings, some paying $100k or more - and no takers.

More Videos 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport Pause 5:23 Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide 1:07 Decorated boats light up waterway for the 33rd Annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta 0:51 Look and Listen SC Bluegrass Festival 0:45 Conway star, coach react to All-America honor 1:24 NMB Chiefs rejoice in shutout win 1:50 Here's where some of the area's roads got their names 6:09 Horry County Schools students say what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving 2:21 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Davidson's largest employer has a surpising problem The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com

The Irish manufacturer Ingersoll Rand employs roughly 2,000 people in Davidson, where it has its North American headquarters. But the company still has about 1,000 open jobs. Davie Hinshaw dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com