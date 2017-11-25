Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham runs the ball during the first half of the Iron Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala.
National

No. 6 Auburn tops No. 1 Alabama 26-14, earns SEC title shot

AP Sports Writer

November 25, 2017 07:06 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

AUBURN, Ala.

Jarrett Stidham passed for 237 yards and ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown and No. 6 Auburn beat top-ranked Alabama 26-14 Saturday with a berth in the Southeastern Conference title game on the line.

The Tigers (10-2, 7-1 SEC) mostly shut down the league's top scoring offense for their second win in three weeks over the top team in the playoff rankings. They won the Western Division to earn a rematch with No. 7 Georgia in the SEC championship game Dec. 2 with a playoff spot almost certainly on the line.

The Crimson Tide (11-1, 7-1) made a rare assortment of mistakes for a team that had appeared to be headed toward a shot at a fourth consecutive SEC title and playoff berth.

Auburn's Kerryon Johnson delivered a jump pass for a touchdown and ran 30 times for 104 yards before leaving in the fourth quarter with an injury.

