Insert ad copy here, please.
Insert ad copy here, please. Twitter user @McDonaldsCorp Twitter screengrab
Insert ad copy here, please. Twitter user @McDonaldsCorp Twitter screengrab

National

Did McDonald’s stage their Black Friday Twitter slip-up or are they just ‘lovin’ it’?

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 24, 2017 10:23 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Uh-oh?

A verified Twitter account for the McDonald’s Corporation ordered up a scheduled tweet, but got a side of facepalm Friday morning when instead of promoting whatever special they intended, their placeholder tweet went viral.

“Black Friday **** Need copy and link****,” the tweet read. By 8 a.m. it had been retweeted nearly 8,800 times and liked more than 17,500 times.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That’s right, it was still live eight hours after it was sent, at the stroke of midnight on Black Friday, a day known more for sleeping and shopping than Big Macs. The organic social media impressions the burger giant gained with their mistake far outpaced the reach and impact of the everyday Twitter promo. So, good job, social media team?

Indeed, the three most recent original tweets from the @McDonaldsCorp account received seven, two and 13 retweets respectively, so, on pure numbers, the lapse paid off.

The account previously mentioned a forthcoming promotion using the hashtag #BlackFryDay, a play mish-mashing the shopping pseudo-holiday with the chain’s unending effort to get us addicted to its fries. It remained unclear whether the incomplete tweet was part of that promotion.

When a scheduled tweet goes wrong in the high stakes world of corporate social media, it’s often followed by an apology and sometimes a firing. But this time McDonald’s chose to ride the unanticipated momentum of the moment, and at 8:48 a.m., the account tweeted this follow-up:

Bravo.

Because on this Black Friday, we ****need copy and link****, too.

The @MCDonaldsCorp Twitter account is not the main, customer-facing one for the fast food chain. That is @McDonalds, which has nearly 3.5 million followers. @McDonaldsCorp (164,000 followers) is the Twitter presence for the company’s corporate arm, the same account that in March tweeted and quickly deleted the following to @realDonaldTrump: “You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

View More Video