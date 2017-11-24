National

Violence, shootings, disrupt Black Friday shopping

By Audrey Hudson And Emily Weaver

November 24, 2017 10:15 AM

No disruptive incidents have been reported so far during Black Friday shopping in Myrtle Beach, but elsewhere in South Carolina and the nation the holiday spirit is being disrupted by violence.

A shooting in a Georgetown Wal-Mart parking lot left one man hospitalized Friday morning.

Live 5 News reported the incident began at 3 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station on North Fraser Street, then the victim drove to a nearby Wal-Mart parking lot where the shooting occurred.

A woman outside Wal-Mart told GAB News that she heard several shots.

The victim drove himself to the hospital, and police are still searching for the suspect.

In Columbia, Missouri, a 19-year-old was shot in a mall parking lot and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the local ABC News affiliate there. The incident occurred on Thanksgiving at 11:30 p.m.

Reports of shots fired during a melee at a Hoover, Alabama mall were discounted by police, however fighting was reported inside the mall between two girls, and a video of the incident was shared on social media.

Check back later for more updates on these and other incidents.

