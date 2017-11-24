Violence, shootings, disrupt Black Friday shopping

No disruptive incidents have been reported so far during Black Friday shopping in Myrtle Beach, but elsewhere in South Carolina and the nation the holiday spirit is being disrupted by violence.
A shooting in a Georgetown Wal-Mart parking lot left one man hospitalized Friday morning.
Live 5 News reported the incident began at 3 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station on North Fraser Street, then the victim drove to a nearby Wal-Mart parking lot where the shooting occurred.
A woman outside Wal-Mart told GAB News that she heard several shots.
Never miss a local story.
The victim drove himself to the hospital, and police are still searching for the suspect.
JUST IN: @HooverPD say they responded to several reports of fights at the Galleria Thursday night. Here's video of one incident outside the Buckle store. More on @WBRCnews this morning. pic.twitter.com/UZEZQGykGE— Clare Huddleston (@Fox6Clare) November 24, 2017
In Columbia, Missouri, a 19-year-old was shot in a mall parking lot and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to the local ABC News affiliate there. The incident occurred on Thanksgiving at 11:30 p.m.
Reports of shots fired during a melee at a Hoover, Alabama mall were discounted by police, however fighting was reported inside the mall between two girls, and a video of the incident was shared on social media.
the UTC mall is lit rn pic.twitter.com/iIEHIMLeir— Nick Peacock (@nickpeacock20) November 24, 2017
Check back later for more updates on these and other incidents.
Comments