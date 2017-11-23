National

November 23, 2017 10:15 PM

The Latest: Suspect in Texas trooper's killing apprehended

The Associated Press
FAIRFIELD, Texas

The Latest on the search for the suspect in the death of a Texas trooper (all times local):

9:10 p.m.

Authorities in Texas say the man suspected of killing a state trooper during a traffic stop has been taken into custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies identified the suspect as 32-year-old Dabrett Black. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter that Black was apprehended Thursday night in neighboring Waller County, more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of where the trooper was shot.

KYTX-TV reported in July that Black was charged with evading arrest, reckless driving and aggravated assault against a public servant following a police chase in Smith County.

___

8:45 p.m.

Authorities say a Texas state trooper has been killed and they're looking for a man in connection to the shooting.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said on Twitter that the shooting occurred before 4 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 45 south of Fairfield, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Dallas. The agency said the suspect shot and killed the trooper with a rifle during a traffic stop. The suspect then fled the scene.

The trooper has not been identified.

Hours later, the Waller County Sheriff's Office said the suspect's vehicle was spotted in Hempstead, more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) south of Fairfield. Waller County authorities said shots were fired, but did not indicate who opened fire.

Authorities from multiple agencies are searching for the suspect.

Related content

National

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Horry County Schools students say what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving 6:09

Horry County Schools students say what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving

Pause
How Carolina Forest could become a city 1:18

How Carolina Forest could become a city

These are the most popular Halloween costumes of 2017 1:12

These are the most popular Halloween costumes of 2017

Front Street Deli | Where the Locals Eat 1:50

Front Street Deli | Where the Locals Eat

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 2:21

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View more video

National