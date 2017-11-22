Searching a teacher’s room, they found underwear stolen from kids – and more, police say

An upstate New York kindergarten teacher was charged Wednesday with distributing and possessing child pornography, prosecutors said, but he told police that he never touched his students or the kids that he counseled at a summer camp.
Roland Yockel, 30, did admit to investigators that he had sexual thoughts about his students in the Brockport Central School District, just west of Rochester – “but his job meant too much to him,” he told investigators, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.
When authorities looked under Yockel’s mattress on Tuesday while executing a warrant, though, they say they found a stash of children’s underwear, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. Yockel admitted to authorities that he had stolen the underwear from kids’ backpacks at a summer camp where he worked, court documents said.
Yockel told police he then took the underwear home with him, where he used it “as a prop to facilitate masturbation,” the Democrat & Chronicle reports.
Yockel could be sentenced to 20 years behind bars if convicted of possession and distribution of child pornography, according to WHEC.
Department of Homeland Security investigators who executed the search warrant this week said they also uncovered DVDs containing photos and videos of child pornography at the residence, WHEC reports. Yockel had also posted links to images of children between 4 and 7 in an online chat room earlier this year, a criminal complaint reviewed by WROC said.
Yockel lived in his parents’ home, prosecutors said, where his parents ran a babysitting service, WHEC reports. Yockel admitted to police that he “liked” a young girl who his mother took care of at the home, and that he had played games with the child and attempted to expose her by manipulating the girl’s clothes, the criminal complaint said.
Yockel said he didn’t touch the girl, according to police, but he said that would have if he could have, WHEC reports.
The Brockport Central School District said Yockel has been put on administrative leave, WXXI reports.
“We have no reason to believe that the arrest has any connection to his employment with the district or that student safety was compromised,” the school district said, WXXI reports. “However incidents such as this impact the school community and the district has made support available for students, staff and families.”
Homeland Security investigators in Arizona caught wind of Yockel thanks to a joint investigation with authorities in New Zealand, WXXI reports. They were able to trace an IP address to his residence, and then execute a search warrant that led to the discovery of the child porn collection, investigators said.
U.S. Attorney James Kennedy told WGRZ that his office is looking to hear from anyone who may have been a victim of Yockel, particularly given his work with kids.
Yockel will be in court on Nov. 29 for a bail hearing, according to WHEC.
