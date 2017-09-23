Kaepernick’s mom responds to Trump’s comments: ‘Guess that makes me a proud b----’

More Videos 1:29 Women's Addiction Recovery Pause 0:46 Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 1:41 Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 1:58 Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 3:42 Illing, Carnucci react to Socastee's win over St. James 7:26 Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 0:58 Hermine, Matthew and Irma: By the numbers 2:15 Surprise! Watch two CCU athletes get surprise scholarships 2:18 What are the effects of a total solar eclipse? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

