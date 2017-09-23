Kaepernick’s mom responds to Trump’s comments: ‘Guess that makes me a proud b----’

More Videos

Women's Addiction Recovery 1:29

Women's Addiction Recovery

Pause
Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past? 1:41

Henry McMaster: A governor from the past?

Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 1:58

Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:38

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Illing, Carnucci react to Socastee's win over St. James 3:42

Illing, Carnucci react to Socastee's win over St. James

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston 7:26

Coast Guard rescues eight after boat run aground near Charleston

Hermine, Matthew and Irma: By the numbers 0:58

Hermine, Matthew and Irma: By the numbers

Surprise! Watch two CCU athletes get surprise scholarships 2:15

Surprise! Watch two CCU athletes get surprise scholarships

What are the effects of a total solar eclipse? 2:18

What are the effects of a total solar eclipse?

  • Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

    During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive."

During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy
During President Donald Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he called out NFL players who sit during the national anthem. Teresa Kaepernick, Colin Kaepernick's mom, commented on Trump's remarks via Twitter. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also responded to Trump through a statement calling the president's comments "divisive." Alexa Ard / McClatchy

National

Kaepernick’s mom responds to Trump’s comments: ‘Guess that makes me a proud b----’

By Brian Clark

bclark@modbee.com

September 23, 2017 2:11 PM

President Trump took aim at the NFL and players who protest during the national anthem on Friday.

Colin Kaepernick’s mom – on Twitter – fired back the same night.

Trump, speaking in Huntsville, Alabama, criticized players who have refused to stand during the playing of the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, you’d say, ‘Get that son of a b---- off the field right now. Out! He’s fired,” said Trump, whose remarks were met with applause.

In a reply to a Tweet from Los Angeles-based writer Jamil Smith, who had shared an ESPN story about Trump’s remarks, Teresa Kaepernick, who lives in Modesto, California, replied: “Guess that makes me a proud b----!”

kaepmomtweet
Twitter screen snapshot.

Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who grew up in Turlock and attended Pitman High School, started the trend of kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” last season.

Although he helped guide the 49ers twice to the NFC Championship Game and once to the Super Bowl, Kaepernick has not been signed by a team after becoming a free agent in the spring. Many have surmised that his stance is what’s keeping NFL teams from signing him.

Trump, in his remarks Friday night scorched athletes who are choosing not to stand during the “Star Spangled Banner.”

“They’re ruining the game,” Trump said. “That’s a total disrespect of our heritage. That’s a total disrespect of everything that we stand for.”

Several players fired back at Trump on Friday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

View More Video