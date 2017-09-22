Facebook's automated ad to draw this woman’s friends to Instagram: ‘I Will Rape You’

Instagram has apologized for an advertisement on its parent company Facebook’s site that contained an image with profanity and violent threats to rape a woman, according to media reports.
On Sept. 29, 2016, Olivia Solon, a reporter for The Guardian, posted a screenshot of a threatening email she had received in which the sender called her a “f------ b----” and a “whore” and said he would rape and kill her.
In the caption, Solon wrote, “Sadly this is all too common for women on the Internet. I am sure this is just an idiot rather than any kind of credible threat but it's still pretty vile.”
The post received only a few likes (five, as of Friday afternoon) but many of Solon’s friends commented on it, expressing similar outrage.
A year later, Solon’s sister logged onto Facebook, which owns Instagram, and saw an ad with the screenshot of the threatening email, urging her to join the photo-sharing app to “see Olivia Solon’s photo and posts from friends on Instagram,” according to another screenshot Solon posted on Twitter.
According to Gizmodo, the post was likely flagged for use in an ad by Instagram’s algorithms because it had a higher than normal number of comments, which Instagram interpreted as higher “engagement.”
In an apology issued to The Guardian, an Instagram spokesperson said, “We are sorry this happened – it’s not the experience we want someone to have. This notification post was surfaced as part of an effort to encourage engagement on Instagram. Posts are generally received by a small percentage of a person’s Facebook friends.”
This is not the first time Facebook or a company it owns has apologized for an automated ad with painful content. In 2014, the social media giant automatically generated “Year in Review” slideshows for its users containing posts and images with high engagement. For some, this meant reliving painful experiences, including the deaths of loved ones, emergencies and natural disasters, according to Forbes.
More recently, ProPublica discovered several weeks ago that Facebook’s targeted ad system allowed for paying advertisers to customize their reach to people who expressed interest in anti-Semitism. In response, Facebook eliminated certain terms that advertisers could target for its audience.
While big companies and social media platforms use automation and algorithms to manage millions of users’ content, the lack of human oversight has led to high-profile, embarrassing mistakes.
