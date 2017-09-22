National

Abu Ghraib civil lawsuit returns to federal courthouse

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 8:38 AM

ALEXANDRIA, Va.

A civil lawsuit filed by inmates at the notorious Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq is back in front of a federal judge.

Friday's hearing at U.S. District Court in Alexandria comes nine years after the lawsuit was first filed and 13 years after photos documenting abusive treatment of inmates at Abu Ghraib first became public.

The lawsuit seeks to hold civilian interrogators employed by military contractor CACI liable for the abuse. The Center for Constitutional Rights, which filed the lawsuit on inmates' behalf, alleges that CACI interrogators engaged in a conspiracy to abuse the inmates to soften them up for questioning.

The lawsuit has been thrown out twice by a federal judge, only to be reinstated each time.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico
Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4 3:10

Body camera video Gator at front door of Boynton Beach house.mp4
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video