In this Sept. 20, 2017 photo, rescue workers search for people trapped inside a collapsed building in the Del Valle area of Mexico City. Mexicans across the city are digging through collapsed buildings, trying to save people trapped in debris under schools, homes and businesses, toppled by a 7.1 earthquake that killed more than 200 people. Rebecca Blackwell AP Photo
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

The Associated Press

September 22, 2017 12:07 AM

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images, made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.

A powerful earthquake shattered midday activities in Mexico City and surrounding states, sending panicked people by the tens of thousands fleeing from workplaces, schools and homes as clouds of dust billowed up from collapsing buildings.

Once the shock wore off, many people rushed to wrecked buildings and began tearing at debris in a frantic search for survivors. Dozens were pulled out alive, but the death toll climbed toward 300 in the first 48 hours — the worst since the disastrous quake of 1985 that killed thousands in Mexico's capital.

Other Mexicans quickly began collecting food, water and other necessities for people made homeless by the magnitude 7.1 quake.

The Caribbean suffered its own blow as Hurricane Maria, the second Category 5 storm this month, swept through an area already hit by powerful Hurricane Irma.

Maria first swept over the small, mountainous island of Dominica, killing 15 people and tearing roofs off by the hundreds, including the one on the prime minister's official residence.

The storm hit St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, before becoming the first hurricane in decades to make a direct hit on Puerto Rico, where it killed two people. And it left the U.S. territory completely without power.

Guatemalans reacted angrily when lawmakers passed legislation to reduce the punishment for illegal campaign financing, and the storm of criticism led congress to repeal the measure two days later. Opponents called the measure an attempt to reverse the country's fight to rein in corruption.

___

This photo gallery was curated by photographer Ariana Cubillos in Caracas, Venezuela.

