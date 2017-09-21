Can’t contact your family in Puerto Rico? Here’s what to do

If you have not been able to contact your loved one in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, the territory’s Federal Affairs Administration is asking people to do the following:

▪ Contact the island’s disaster relief team by e-mailing maria1@prfaa.pr.gov

Because of high volume, leaders are asking that you only send one email — no follow-ups — unless the status of your loved one has changed.

Include your contact information and as many details about your family member or friend as possible.

▪ Call the Washington D.C. office at 202-800-3133 or 202-778-0710

Staffers are taking names and numbers and developing plans to check the welfare of people who remain unreachable or missing as the island begins to recover.

Officials say getting through to someone over the phone has been difficult because of backed-up phone lines.

USA.gov is suggesting the following:

▪ Call the island’s local radio station WIPR at 787-777-0940

▪ You can also try to find family and friends via the American Red Cross.

Sleepless Puerto Ricans arose Wednesday knowing to expect a thrashing from the most ferocious storm to strike the island in at least 85 years. The storm obliterated the territory’s electric grid, cutting power to every one of the island’s 3.4 million people.

Maria continued to rip through the Caribbean Thursday, battering one island after the next — many of them still recovering from Irma. As the islands took stock of the damage, the death toll climbed to at least 20.

HOW TO HELP

▪ Email maria2@prfaa.pr.gov

▪ Call: 202-800-3134