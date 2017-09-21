National

Potential buyers stole drugs she planned to sell — so she called the cops, police say

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

September 21, 2017 9:47 PM

A teen in Greenwood, Indiana was planning to sell drugs to several other teens — until the teens robbed her, police say.

So she called the Greenwood Police department, according to FOX59.

The theft took place Tuesday night after the teen invited two other two teens to her house, held a gun to her head, and stole marijuana she planned to sell them, according to WDRB.

A total of five teens, each between the ages of 14 and 16, were involved in the incident, FOX59 reported. Police later found the suspected robbers and put them in a juvenile detention center.

Investigators also found a large amount of drug paraphernalia at the girl’s home, including marijuana, smoking pipes, a digital scale and a grinder, FOX59 reported. The gun used in the incident, additional paraphernalia and the stolen marijuana later turned up when police searched the homes of the teens connected to the alleged robbery.

Charges haven’t been announced yet, but police told FOX59 that the juveniles related to the theft would most likely see charges relating to robbery and illegal drug possession.

The girl who called the police is likely to see a charge of possession of paraphernalia.

More Videos

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:28

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Pause
Myrtle Beach police respond to shooting Thursday night 0:46

Myrtle Beach police respond to shooting Thursday night

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Lorenzo D'Angelo talks football in Italy & at Coastal Carolina 2:18

Lorenzo D'Angelo talks football in Italy & at Coastal Carolina

Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 1:58

Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season

Surprise! Watch two CCU athletes get surprise scholarships 2:15

Surprise! Watch two CCU athletes get surprise scholarships

Family of slain women leave Federal Court 0:39

Family of slain women leave Federal Court

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 1:38

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Scientist designs trap in quest to eliminate mosquito-borne illnesses 1:46

Scientist designs trap in quest to eliminate mosquito-borne illnesses

Conway and Myrtle Beach Players get hyped for 2017 Victory Bell Game 2:38

Conway and Myrtle Beach Players get hyped for 2017 Victory Bell Game

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

View More Video