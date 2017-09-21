Identity thieves drained his bank accounts in hours – and didn’t need his password

More Videos 1:38 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect Pause 2:52 Tour of Ten Oaks Middle School 2:15 Surprise! Watch two CCU athletes get surprise scholarships 0:39 Family of slain women leave Federal Court 2:38 Conway and Myrtle Beach Players get hyped for 2017 Victory Bell Game 1:46 Scientist designs trap in quest to eliminate mosquito-borne illnesses 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:58 Looking back at Week 5 of the high school football season 2:45 CresCom robbery suspect in custody, officials hold press conference Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Phil McGrane's identity got stolen. Learn from his experience. Today, before it's too late, sign up for alerts on all your accounts and take the recommended steps to protect your identity, your money and your credit. Today, before it's too late, sign up for alerts on all your accounts and take the recommended steps to protect your identity, your money and your credit. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com

Today, before it's too late, sign up for alerts on all your accounts and take the recommended steps to protect your identity, your money and your credit. Bill Manny bmanny@idahostatesman.com