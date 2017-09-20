She snuck out and took a Lyft to her boyfriend. But her ride home ended in disaster, police say

Her family didn’t even realize that she had left the house.
But when they woke up, Karenine Saint Louis, a 13-year-old honor student in south Florida, was dead.
“Our heart is breaking in two,” the girl’s aunt, Marie Wislaine Bontemps, told the Palm Beach Post. Bontemps said Karenine’s mother was too upset to even speak.
“She’s been crying all day,” Bontemps said. “She lost her voice.”
Never miss a local story.
Karenine had snuck out of her suburban Boynton Beach-area home at 1:30 a.m. on July 9 in her pajamas, headed to her boyfriend’s house, according to the Palm Beach Post.
Her grandmother was asleep when she left, and her mother, a nurse, was working the night shift.
Karenine took a Lyft to get there, according to the New York Post, even though the company prohibits minors from riding alone.
Karenine arrived at the Greenacres home of her boyfriend, Jimmy Aguirre. Later that morning, he decided to drive her home because his parents’ Lyft account balance wasn’t high enough to pay for the return trip, according to a court filing cited by the Palm Beach Post.
It had rained, and the roads were slick.
Aguirre thought a vehicle may have been coming too close to the 2002 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving, according to a law enforcement report of the incident. He overcorrected and swerved, sending the car up the center median, striking a tree and then spinning to hit another tree along the passenger-side door—killing Karenine.
“She was the sweetest girl in the family,” her aunt said. “Outgoing. Caring. Willing to help anybody.”
They were just 5 miles from Karenine’s home when the car crashed.
Aguirre wasn’t licensed to drive, and his learner’s permit only allowed him to drive with someone older than 21 in the car, the Palm Beach Post reports.
Aguirre, now 18, was 17 at the time, and only sustained minor injuries in the crash.
Police said this week that he won’t face criminal charges in connection with her death.
“Evidence does not support vehicle homicide,” Palm Beach County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera told The Palm Beach Post in an email. “The investigation is still ongoing. He will not face a vehicle homicide charge but may face other charges (traffic related).”
Neither Aguirre nor Karenine were wearing seat belts.
Comments