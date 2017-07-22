Police pursue charges against teens who recorded drowning man in unique legal case

When video surfaced earlier this week that showed a group of Florida teens laughing and heckling a disabled man drowning in a pond, there was nationwide outrage, but legal experts warned that they were unlikely to face any legal repercussions.
According to the Associated Press, Florida, like most states, does not require bystanders to offer assistance to dying people in emergencies. And while the five teenagers in Cocoa, Florida were almost universally criticized for their actions, the state attorney general’s office said Friday “the incident depicted on the recording does not give rise to sufficient evidence to support criminal prosecution under Florida statutes,” according to the Washington Post.
However, Cocoa police reversed course later in the day, according to NBC News. After speaking with the attorney general’s office, the police announced they will be recommending criminal charges using a legal strategy that has never been tested in the state before, according to CNN.
Under Florida law, a person who is aware of a death is legally required to report it to a medical examiner. Normally, that law has only been applied to medical examiners who fail to report certain deaths, according to News 13. However, Cocoa Police Chief Michael Cantaloupe hopes to charge the teens under the statute as well, which he said would be a “test case.”
“As far as we know, the statute has never been used in this way,” Cantaloupe told reporters.
If convicted, violators of the statute are guilty of a first-degree misdemeanor and eligible for a $1,000 fine.
Cantaloupe also expressed a desire for a new law that would require bystanders to call 911 or request assistance for someone in need of aid, per News 13.
The dead man’s fiancee, Rondanielle Williams, also told NBC News that she believes such a law should exist, as did Cocoa’s mayor, Henry Parrish III.
Just because the police have recommended charges against the teens, who have not been identified because the case is ongoing, does not mean the state’s attorney general will press those charges.
“Unfortunately, there is currently no statute in Florida law that compels an individual to render, request or seek aid for a person in distress. We are, however, continuing to research whether any other statute may apply to the facts of this case,” the office said in a statement to CNN.
