The Latest: Minneapolis mayor: 'I will not be resigning'

Don Damond, the fiance of Justine Damond, is comforted outside his home by Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile, as demonstrators march by Damond's home during a march in honor of Justine Damond, Thursday, July 20, 2017, in Minneapolis. Both Philando Castile and Justine Damond were shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers. Star Tribune via AP Aaron Lavinsky