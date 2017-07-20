Police say he was going 112 miles per hour. He told them it was ‘for Snapchat.’

During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico

Delta Airlines navigated Hurricane Irma conditions on September 6 in order to get one last flight out of Puerto Rico. Flight Radar shows flight DL431 landed at Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, on September 6 at 12:00 pm after taking off from New York. Delta flight DL302 left San Juan bound for New York only 52 minutes later. This video shows flight DL302 on the airport landing preparing for takeoff.