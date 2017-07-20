In his jail, prisoners can get out earlier—if they get birth control

The American Civil Liberties Union is standing against a Tennessee judge for allowing a program to give prisoners reduced sentences if they volunteer for birth control.
So far in White County, Tennessee, 32 women have gotten a Nexplananon implant in their arms and 38 men are waiting to have a vasectomy procedure performed since General Sessions Judge Sam Benningfield gave the order May 15, according to WTVF-TV. Nexplananon is designed to prevent pregnancies for up to four years.
If they choose to participate, inmates will receive 30 days credit towards their sentence, and the procedures will be free, WTVF reported.
Benningfield told WTVF that he’s hoping this program will reduce the amount of people entering his courtroom with drug-related charges, who can’t hold a job and can’t support a child.
“I hope to encourage them to take personal responsibility and give them a chance, when they do get out, to not to be burdened with children. This gives them a chance to get on their feet and make something of themselves,” Benningfield told WTVF.
Benningfield added that he’s hoping this program reduces the amount of children born addicted to drugs.
“I understand it won’t be entirely successful but if you reach two or three people, maybe that’s two or three kids not being born under the influence of drugs. I see it as a win, win,” Beningfield told WTVF.
Inmates can cut two more days off their sentence if they participate in a State of Tennessee, Department of Health Neonatal Syndrome Education program -- which aims to teach inmates the risks of having a child while doing drugs.
Programs like these have been around since February, according to the Tennessean, which reported that the number of babies born addicted to drugs, specifically opioids, was 1,039 in 2015. In 2013, the number was 936.
District Attorney Bryant Dunaway, who oversees cases in White County told WTVF that his office refuses to support this program.
The ACLU gave a statement to WTVF, saying this program is dangerous and violates the prisoners’ rights.
“It’s comprehensible that an 18-year-old gets this done, it can’t get reversed and then that impacts the rest of their life,” Dunaway told WTVF.
"Offering a so-called 'choice' between jail time and coerced contraception or sterilization is unconstitutional. Such a choice violates the fundamental constitutional right to reproductive autonomy and bodily integrity by interfering with the intimate decision of whether and when to have a child, imposing an intrusive medical procedure on individuals who are not in a position to reject it. Judges play an important role in our community – overseeing individuals’ childbearing capacity should not be part of that role," the ACLU wrote in a statement to WTVF.
Comments