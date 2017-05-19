Daddy is a cop. Mommy is a firefighter. And baby’s photos are adorable.

Sweet-faced baby Enzo is getting a lot of love these days.
Enzo’s mom, 27-year-old Caroline Crnolic, is a firefighter for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department in Florida.
Enzo’s dad, 31-year-old Mirza Crnolic, is a police officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Enzo was born into a family that serves.
So when he took baby photos with mommy and daddy, Jacksonville photographer Erica Posluszny of EP Photography went with the family theme.
Mom wore her uniform, dad wore his. And Enzo?
In one photo, he posed in the buff on top of his parents’ uniform hats. The photo attracted thousands of views when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, where Mirza has served nine years, posted it on its Facebook page.
“When daddy is a policeman with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and mommy is a firefighter with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, you get this,” the post read. “Does it get any cuter?
“It means a lot knowing that we’re both public servants and I wanted to do a photo that included both him as a police officer, and me as a firefighter,” Caroline told ABC News.
“We keep saying Enzo’s famous now.”
Dad is enjoying his son’s newfound fame, too.
“Caroline and I love our little superstar,” he wrote on his Facebook page. “Now if only Daddy and Mommy can retire early …”
Posluszny told PopSugar it was a “true pleasure” photographing the young family.
“With all the time it takes to get newborn photos, I was able to hear the stories about their lives as a firefighter and a police officer, how they both compare and interact,” she said.
“We had lots of laughs. It was so sweet watching them love on their new precious Enzo. He is very much loved and definitely blessed and protected!”
Comments