Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping

A 25-year-old woman is recovering from minor injuries after she reportedly escaped her kidnapper. According to Birmingham police, the woman was taken while walking up to her apartment on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The suspect approached her, pulled out a gun and demanded money. He then forced her to get into the trunk of her vehicle. The victim told police the suspect drove to multiple unknown locations. Police believe he was using her card to get cash from ATMs. The victim was able to escape by opening the trunk and jumping out during a stop at a gas station.
Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

The Philadelphia Dance Center invited parents to learn from their kids and take part in what they have been learning in their dance classes. Some dads even donned tutus to take part in the ballet lessons. See what kind of moves both moms and dads are learning from their tiny dancers.

Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. Police are asking if you have any information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001.

Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N.

During her confirmation hearing, South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador nominee Nikki Haley said she doesn't "claim to know everything" about the United Nations. After making her case for why she should be confirmed as ambassador, she talked about working to "reform" the U.N. "in ways that will rebuild the confidence of the American people."

Obama holds last press conference of his presidency

President Obama thanked the Washington press corps during his last press conference Wednesday and spoke of the media's importance in a democracy. "It goes without saying that essential to that is a free press. That is part of how this place, this country, this grand experiment of self-government has to work," Obama said.

