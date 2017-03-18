Travel ban fight personal for Hawaii's 'scholarly gentleman'

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Pause

3:35 Carolinas All-Star Classic 3-point and slam dunk contests

2:01 'Beauty and the Beast' (Official trailer)

0:16 Tow truck loads demolished vehicle after deadly crash

1:08 Travelers rage at long lines after Customs computer outage at MIA

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14

1:42 Caught on camera: Vandals toss tar on home

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids