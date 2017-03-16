McDonald’s calls Trump ‘a disgusting excuse of a President’ then deletes tweet

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby Pause

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

0:45 Brotherly love shows after older sibling flies to Ohio to surprise younger brother

1:47 CCU's discusses win over Hampton in CBI (video)

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'