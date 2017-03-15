How a potato, an NBA legend and a reality TV show came together for one weird tweet

3:37 What do you do when you see your truck being stolen? Hop on board Pause

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:25 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.16

1:59 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.14

1:55 Residents weigh in on school board's proposed raises

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

5:08 Late rally allows North Myrtle Beach baseball to top St. James in league opener

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach