Young love may be fickle, but it’s older couples whose divorce rates are rising

1:38 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.13 Pause

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:30 Pet store owner fires back after Facebook post of sick puppy sparks uproar

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

2:19 Ramon Sessions talks NBA free agency

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:46 11-year-old wins The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom