Iowa congressman says American society can’t be restored with ‘somebody else's babies’

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility Pause

1:38 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.13

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:46 11-year-old wins The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee

1:19 Sights and sounds from the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade

2:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.12

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

2:10 Sights and sounds of the 20th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing