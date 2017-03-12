Trump administration blasts CBO ahead of critical report this week

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers Pause

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility

1:46 11-year-old wins The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

1:19 Sights and sounds from the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach