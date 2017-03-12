AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

2:00 Family members kicked out of assisted living facility Pause

2:39 The debate over legalized medical marijuana in South Carolina

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

1:46 11-year-old wins The Sun News Regional Spelling Bee

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:43 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.12

1:19 Sights and sounds from the North Myrtle Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse