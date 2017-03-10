Kids actually like reading paper books more than screens

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire' Pause

2:15 Fire has kept him up 31 hours: now finally sleep

3:01 Western Kansas family: They lost everything

1:22 Breastfeeding moms meet downtown for photo

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach

1:45 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.10

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen