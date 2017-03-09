Choose your own binge-watch: Netflix is working on interactive television, reports say

1:50 Police officer saves 3-year-old's life in KFC parking lot Pause

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

2:15 Fire has kept him up 31 hours: now finally sleep

3:01 Western Kansas family: They lost everything

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach

1:45 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.10

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen