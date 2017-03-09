India extends paid maternity leave to 26 weeks. The U.S. is still at zero.

2:15 Fire has kept him up 31 hours: now finally sleep Pause

1:17 Kansas wildfire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

3:01 Western Kansas family: They lost everything

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach

1:40 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.9

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'