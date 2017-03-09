Meet the boy who crashed a live newscast to predict farts and toots

A weatherkid sounds like a cute idea, but an 8-year-old boy named Houston showed Mississippi why it’s probably not the best idea.
Meteorologist Patrick Ellis was doing a run-of-the-mill live weather cast for WLBT on Saturday evening when Houston ran on camera. He is the son of a lawyer with a recurring segment on WLBT, according to Newshub.
“I don’t know what’s going on, but Zayn doesn’t know,” he told Ellis animatedly. “Are you sure, are you crazy sure?”
Houston then proceeded to do a bird impression and directed his rear end to the clearly-flummoxed Ellis, who later implied on a now-deleted social media post that the boy had farted on him.
“All I’m going to say is watch out for the ‘toots’ across central Mississippi,” Ellis said, according to Thrillist.
That was the most interesting first weather I've ever had...— Patrick Ellis (@PatrickEllisWx) March 5, 2017
When Ellis tried to improvise with the boy onscreen, asking if he wanted to “point out the weather,” the boy continued on with the fart jokes.
“Yah, there are farts everywhere and toots ah-naa-naah it’s crazy,” Houston said right before another crew member quickly picked him up and took him off screen.
Hatton Weeks, the news director at WLBT, said he was unable to comment or provide more details on the incident for “a host of reasons,” but did confirm it happened on their Saturday newscast.
Watch the full video below:
