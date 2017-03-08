Want to be happier at work? Have a more active sex life, study finds.

1:26 Syracuse's Boeheim on ACC Tournament: 'There is no value playing in Greensboro. None' Pause

5:29 Judgment Day: 9/11 Families to Face Saudis in Court

1:42 Caught on camera: Vandals toss tar on home

2:15 Mother fights for changes after death of son to opioids

0:38 Watch Guinness World Record holder Shemika Charles limbo under a truck

2:30 Dads don tutus for a special Valentine's Day dance class

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy