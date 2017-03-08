Surgeons were told to stop prescribing so many painkillers. The change was dramatic.

1:26 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.8 Pause

5:30 County residents discuss new parking fees in Myrtle Beach

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:34 Generation gap spreads from Atlantic Beach to Myrtle Beach at Bikefest

1:28 "Golden Mile" residents ask city leaders to protect neighborhood from strangers

0:50 S.C. Army National Guard practices Hazardous Material and Weapons of Mass Destruction training scenarios

3:51 Taste the rainbow with Nikki Merrill's "Rainbow Rum" at the Treasure Club | Hot Pour

2:10 NAACP offers new traffic plan for Bikefest; city sees too many issues with plan

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach