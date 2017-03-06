Man accused of threats to congressman's staff due in court

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought Pause

1:19 The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.6

3:48 Ghosts, aliens, and the Blairy Navel with Noah Byrne at Bubba's Love Shak | Hot Pour

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:10 Sights and sounds of the 20th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon

2:17 Making chicken rice in the old days

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character