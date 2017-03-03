Hillary Clinton photographed appearing to read news of Mike Pence’s email scandal

1:38 Iowa zoo welcomes a baby giraffe Pause

1:21 Giraffe born live on EarthCam at South Carolina Zoo

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

1:46 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.3

0:47 ‘Beauty and the Beast’ will have Disney’s first ever gay character

2:39 Months after Hurricane Matthew, a Rosewood couple still can’t get back in their house

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

0:09 A beautiful picture at sunset of a recent fishing trip