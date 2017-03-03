These rattles have been making babies gag —and now they’re being recalled

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties Pause

1:46 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.3

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

3:35 A Closer Look: Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team

1:15 Sights and sounds of Myrtle Beach Marathon 2016

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

2:42 Green Sea Floyds girls basketball co-captains speak on Class A state title game

4:56 Green Sea Floyds girls basketball coach speaks on Class A state title game

3:06 Green Sea Floyds girls headed to state title game