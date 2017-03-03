YMCA won’t let members watch cable news while working out anymore for ‘safety’ reasons

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties Pause

1:46 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.3

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

1:25 Getting your posture right helps in the golf swing

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

3:35 A Closer Look: Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team

1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast radar 3.2

1:03 SC National Guard unit leaves for overseas deployment