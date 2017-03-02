Widow and father of Navy SEAL killed in Yemen raid maintain low profiles

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband Pause

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

3:35 A Closer Look: Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

1:03 SC National Guard unit leaves for overseas deployment

1:15 Sights and sounds of Myrtle Beach Marathon 2016

4:56 Green Sea Floyds girls basketball coach speaks on Class A state title game

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom