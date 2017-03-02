Congressman refers to 'Orientals' in describing town halls

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift Pause

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband

3:35 A Closer Look: Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:03 SC National Guard unit leaves for overseas deployment

1:15 Sights and sounds of Myrtle Beach Marathon 2016

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

1:28 Back to Football in Myrtle Beach