She hired a 'hit man' to see her grandchildren more. Now she's headed to jail.

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties Pause

3:35 A Closer Look: Green Sea Floyds girls basketball team

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'

1:15 Sights and sounds of Myrtle Beach Marathon 2016

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe

3:48 Ghosts, aliens, and the Blairy Navel with Noah Byrne at Bubba's Love Shak | Hot Pour

1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast radar 3.2