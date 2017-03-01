Is Garfield a boy? An internet flame war erupted over that very question.

0:45 Meet Arlington PD's newest K9 officer — Dude Pause

3:13 Take a ride on the Sugar Mountain Resort chairlift

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call

1:55 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.1

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:02 Group gathers for last Saturday of free beach access parking on Golden Mile

2:41 MB City Council answers questions about parking issues

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse