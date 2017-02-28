For Navy SEAL lost in Yemen, presidential praise – and an ovation

2:34 Sarasota couple discuss heroin overdoses and potency in recorded jail phone call Pause

1:29 Myrtle Beach City Council to potentially use eminent domain on two Super Block properties

1:55 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 3.1

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:41 Myrtle Beach International Airport upgrades radar technology

3:48 Ghosts, aliens, and the Blairy Navel with Noah Byrne at Bubba's Love Shak | Hot Pour

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world

1:02 Simple steps to 'Pool Safely' and prevent accidents this summer