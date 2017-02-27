New bomb threats rattle Jewish communities across the country

1:12 How Oscars statues are made Pause

3:30 Struggle between officer and homeless man shows new use-of-force limits in San Francisco

7:12 Activist's encounter with Fort Worth police becomes key part of 5th Circuit ruling (Part 2)

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.27

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

1:03 SC National Guard unit leaves for overseas deployment

1:05 Man in handcuffs runs from police on Ocean Boulevard