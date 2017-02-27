Trump targets foreign aid to boost defense spending

2:05 Beth Drake, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, discusses Billie East Side Bloods gang Pause

4:35 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (long)

1:29 Modesto Police Body Camera Footage (short)

1:12 How Oscars statues are made

1:03 SC National Guard unit leaves for overseas deployment

1:42 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.27

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises South Carolina fishermen

1:22 Local man in hospital after competing in 'Rough N Rowdy Brawl'