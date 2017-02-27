Oscar for Best Picture mistakenly awarded to wrong movie

In a shocking turn of events, the Academy Award for Best Picture was mistakenly awarded to “La La Land,” until moments later the producers of the film realized the award was actually meant to go to “Moonlight.”
Best Picture Mistake#Oscars shocker: Warren Beatty reads the wrong Best Picture winner, 'La La Land' didn't win — 'Moonlight' did. pic.twitter.com/VLlqcjPacM— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017
Presenter Warren Beatty explained afterwards that he was handed the wrong envelope, which contained the winner for best actress, Emma Stone, who starred in “La La Land.” After staring at the card for several moments, in what appeared to be an attempt to build suspense, Beatty announced that “La La Land” had won best picture.
The cast, crew and producers of that film, which was nominated for a record 14 Oscars and was considered the favorite heading into the ceremony, came on stage to accept the award, with several giving speeches, before a second envelope appeared with the actual winner, "Moonlight."
Here is a complete list of winners for the 89th annual Academy Awards presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Best Picture: “Moonlight.”
Actor: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea.”
Actress: Emma Stone, “La La Land.”
Supporting Actor: Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight.”
Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, “Fences.”
Directing: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”
Foreign Language Film: “The Salesman,” Iran.
Adapted Screenplay: “Moonlight,” screenplay by Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell Alvin McCraney.
Original Screenplay: Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea.”
Production Design: “La La Land,” Production Design: David Wasco; Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco.
Cinematography: Linus Sandgren, “La La Land.”
Sound Mixing: “Hacksaw Ridge,” Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace.
Sound Editing: “Arrival,” Sylvain Bellemare.
Original Score: “La La Land,” Justin Hurwitz.
Original Song: “City of Stars” from “La La Land,” music by Justin Hurwitz, lyric by Ben Pasek and Justin Paul.
Costume Design: Colleen Atwood, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”
Documentary (short subject): “The White Helmets,” Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara.
Documentary Feature: “O.J.: Made in America,” Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow.
Film Editing: “Hacksaw Ridge,” John Gilbert.
Makeup and Hairstyling: “Suicide Squad,” Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson.
Animated Feature Film: “Zootopia,” Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer.
Animated Short Film: “Piper,” Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer.
Live Action Short Film: “Sing,” Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy.
Visual Effects: “The Jungle Book,” Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments